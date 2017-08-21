Box Office Top 20: 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' hits No. 1
LOS ANGELES — "The Hitman's Bodyguard" stole the weekend from the heist pic "Logan Lucky." Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" opened to $21.4 million, easily topping the weekend which continued the downward spiral of the summer movie season compared to last year.
The horror pic "Annabelle: Creation" took second place in its second weekend in
Christopher Nolan's WWII pic "Dunkirk" placed fourth with $6.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $165.4 million after 5 weeks in
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Lionsgate, $21,384,504, 3,377 locations, $6,332 average, $21,384,504, 1 Week.
2. "Annabelle: Creation," Warner Bros., $15,612,680, 3,542 locations, $4,408 average, $64,156,901, 2 Weeks.
3. "Logan Lucky," Bleecker Street, $7,600,036, 3,031 locations, $2,507 average, $7,600,036, 1 Week.
4. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $6,614,385, 3,271 locations, $2,022 average, $165,422,464, 5 Weeks.
5. "The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature," Open Road, $5,092,344, 4,003 locations, $1,272 average, $17,675,989, 2 Weeks.
6. "Emoji Movie, The," Sony, $4,441,028, 2,791 locations, $1,591 average, $71,858,380, 4 Weeks.
7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $4,256,367, 2,341 locations, $1,818 average, $314,057,748, 7 Weeks.
8. "Girls Trip," Universal, $3,911,300, 2,010 locations, $1,946 average, $104,053,445, 5 Weeks.
9. "The Dark Tower," Sony, $3,788,669, 3,143 locations, $1,205 average, $41,673,047, 3 Weeks.
10. "Wind River," The Weinstein Company, $2,975,732, 694 locations, $4,288 average, $4,089,001, 3 Weeks.
11. "Kidnap," Aviron Pictures, $2,961,475, 2,345 locations, $1,263 average, $24,527,158, 3 Weeks.
12. "The Glass Castle," Lionsgate, $2,549,459, 1,461 locations, $1,745 average, $9,705,840, 2 Weeks.
13. "Atomic Blonde," Focus Features, $2,179,190, 1,628 locations, $1,339 average, $47,158,045, 4 Weeks.
14. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $2,073,810, 1,551 locations, $1,337 average, $251,774,330, 8 Weeks.
15. "War For The Planet Of The Apes," 20th Century Fox, $2,010,898, 1,608 locations, $1,251 average, $140,958,101, 6 Weeks.
16. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $1,092,338, 803 locations, $1,360 average, $404,000,714, 12 Weeks.
17. "Big Sick, The," Lionsgate, $1,001,010, 618 locations, $1,620 average, $38,066,440, 9 Weeks.
18. "Detroit," Annapurna Pictures, $856,766, 1,428 locations, $600 average, $15,525,229, 4 Weeks.
19. "Baby Driver," Sony, $856,054, 683 locations, $1,253 average, $101,689,495, 8 Weeks.
20. "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Plan," STX Entertainment, $397,019, 465 locations, $854 average, $39,227,747, 5 Weeks.
