Melissa Leo saves comedy from weight of its own seriousness: Schneller

The Show: I’m Dying Up Here, Season 1, Episode 8 (TMN)

The Moment: The hatching chicks

Goldie (Melissa Leo) owns the best comedy club in 1970s Los Angeles. But her comedians are threatening to defect to a rival. Goldie assembles them and holds up head-shots of her successes.

“Carson. Carson,” she says, slapping each photo down. “Film career.” (That’s Richard Pryor.) “Development deal.” (Freddie Prinze.) “So if any ‘a you wanna go over to Teddy’s for 10 dollars and a sandwich, you know where the door is.”

The comedians squirm. “Money is your enemy,” Goldie continues. “The desire for money, I get it. That hunger, that’s what keeps you awake. And raw enough to still feel the pain that delivered you to my doorstep.”

She once raised chickens, she tells them: “Chicks have to break out of their shells. Someone helps them, they die. That struggle, that’s how they survive.”

“That is some analogy,” a comic whispers.

“F-ck off,” another comic replies.

This series, from exec producer Jim Carrey, is about Funny Heavy, not Funny Ha-Ha. It posits the 1970s as a time when comedy was life or death — when a black comedian, or a Latino, or a woman, felt a moral duty to craft five-minute routines to rip open society and change the world. We’re supposed to see Goldie’s as the front line in the war against hypocrisy.