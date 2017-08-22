Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Drake slated to attend Toronto film fest

TORONTO — The stars are aligning for the Toronto International Film Festival, with Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Drake, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Idris Elba among the celebrities expected to hit the red carpet.

Other stars confirmed to attend include Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Liam Neeson.

Organizers say the A-listers are among hundreds of guests booked for the 11-day movie marathon, set to open Sept. 7.

Jolie will be promoting "First They Killed My Father," which she directed, produced and co-wrote, and "The Breadwinner," which she produced. Drake is an executive producer on the basketball documentary "The Carter Effect" about former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter.

Clooney directed Damon in the comedy "Suburbicon," while Stone stars in the historical tennis drama "Battle of the Sexes," Lawrence is the lead actress in "mother!" and Elba stars in the survival tale "The Mountain Between Us."

Chastain stars in "Molly's Game," Kidman is back at TIFF with "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," and Neeson is an anonymous tipster in "Mark Felt — The Man Who Brought Down the White House."

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren and Javier Bardem will discuss their craft onstage as part of the In Conversation With… lineup, which also includes Gael Garcia Bernal.

Mirren heads to the fest with "The Leisure Seeker," Bardem can be seen in "mother!" and "Loving Pablo," and Bernal stars in "If You Saw His Heart."

Noticeably absent in the guest list is Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who stars in the concert documentary "Long Time Running." His bandmates Rob Baker, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair and Johnny Fay are slated to attend, as are directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier. The doc follows the band in the wake of Downie's public announcement that he has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The festival revealed its Discovery program, featuring titles by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world, with themes including teen sexuality and LGBTQ issues.