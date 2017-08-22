Carving out a neural pathway for Trump outrage: Schneller

The Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aug. 15 (City/ABC)

The Moment: The late-night request

“I want to speak to those of you who voted for Donald Trump,” Jimmy Kimmel told his audience last Tuesday, after Trump defended white supremacists in a press conference. “I get it. You were unhappy with the way things were going. You rolled the dice.”

The problem, Kimmel continues, is that Trump “screws up royally every day ... But you’ve been trying to ignore it because you don’t want to admit to these smug, annoying liberals that they were right.”

“It’s time, for especially you who voted for him, to tell him to go,” he concludes. “Please. Think about it.”

That same night, Stephen Colbert flatly said of Trump: “You’re a racist.”

The next day, Fox News host Shepard Smith admitted that his booking team hadn’t been able to find a single Republican willing to come on his show to defend Trump’s statements. “Let’s be honest,” he said, “Republicans don’t really mind coming on Fox News.”

Did TV hosts during Watergate directly implore the American people to stop supporting their president? Did politicians run for cover so shamelessly? Newshounds have had many head-spinning weeks since Trump took office, but last week was the dizziest yet.

Lena Dunham told her Twitter followers that if the news was triggering them, it was OK to stop watching.