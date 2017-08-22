Entertainment

Celeb ambassadors help national parks mark 101st birthday

This July 18, 2017 photo shows actor Jordan Fisher at Channel Islands National Park in California as an ambassador for the National Park Service. The National Park Service is marking its 101st birthday amid a "Parks 101" campaign enlisting celebrities, actors, athletes and others to help publicize sites that get less visitation than the big parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. (Donna Irene Muccio/National Park Foundation via AP)

How do you top a centennial?

The National Park Service marks its 101st birthday Friday amid a "Parks 101" campaign enlisting celebrities as ambassadors for the park system's hidden gems.

Parks 101 ambassadors have included "Queen Sugar" cast members touring Chalmette Battlefield in Louisiana, and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes at Washington's Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. The campaign kicked off with "Hamilton" cast member Jordan Fisher touring Alexander Hamilton's Manhattan home.

The Parks 101 campaign also introduces topics like kayaking 101 and battlefields 101.

Another Parks 101 message is that visiting parks need not involve hiking or camping. Many park sites have nothing to do with the great outdoors, like a house dedicated to the history of first ladies in Canton, Ohio, and a nuclear missile site in South Dakota.

