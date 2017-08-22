Celeb ambassadors help national parks mark 101st birthday
How do you top a centennial?
The National Park Service marks its 101st birthday Friday amid a "Parks 101" campaign enlisting celebrities as ambassadors for the park system's hidden gems.
Parks 101 ambassadors have included "Queen Sugar" cast members touring Chalmette Battlefield in Louisiana, and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes at Washington's Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. The campaign kicked off with "Hamilton" cast member Jordan Fisher touring Alexander Hamilton's Manhattan home.
The Parks 101 campaign also introduces topics like kayaking 101 and battlefields 101.
Another Parks 101 message is that visiting parks need not involve hiking or camping. Many park sites have nothing to do with the great outdoors, like a house dedicated to the history of first ladies in Canton, Ohio, and a nuclear missile site in South Dakota.
