Celeb birthdays for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Aug. 27: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 80. Actor Tommy Sands is 80. Musician Daryl Dragon of the Captain and Tennille is 75. Actress Tuesday Weld is 74. Actor G.W. Bailey ("M.A.S.H.," ''The Closer") is 73. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 73. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 72. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 68. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 65. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 64. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 61. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 56. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 55. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 52. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 50. Country singer Colt Ford is 48. Actress Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 48. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 47. Actress Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs," second Becky on "Roseanne") is 41. Rapper Mase is 40. Actor Aaron Paul is 38. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 38. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 36. Singer Mario is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 23. Actress Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 14.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 82. Actor Ken Jenkins ("Scrubs") is 77. Actor David Soul is 74. Actress Barbara Bach is 71. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Actor Daniel Stern is 60. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 56. Country singer Shania Twain is 52. Actor Billy Boyd ("Lord of the Rings") is 49. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 48. Actor Jason Priestley ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 48. Actor Daniel Goddard ("The Young and the Restless") is 46. Actor J. August Richards ("Angel") is 44. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 39. Actress Carly Pope ("Outlaw," ''24") is 37. Country singer Jake Owen is 36. Country singer Leann Rimes is 35. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 31. Actor Armie Hammer ("The Lone Ranger," ''The Social Network") is 31. Actress Shalita Grant ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 29. Singer Cassadee Pope ("The Voice") is 28. Actor Samuel Larsen ("Glee") is 26. Actor Kyle Massey ("Cory in the House," ''That's So Raven") is 26. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") is 14. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo") is 12.

Aug. 29: Movie director William Friedkin is 82. Actor Elliott Gould is 79. TV personality Robin Leach ("Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous") is 76. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh ("Too Close for Comfort") is 65. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 61. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 58. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 47. Actress Carla Gugino is 46. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 42. Actor John Hensley ("Nip/Tuck") is 40. Actress Kate Simses ("Dr. Ken") is 38. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 37. Actress Lea Michele ("Glee") is 31. Actress Charlotte Ritchie ("Call the Midwife") is 28. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 24.

Aug. 30: Actor Bill Daily ("I Dream of Jeannie," ''The Bob Newhart Show") is 90. Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 78. Actress Peggy Lipton ("The Mod Squad") is 71. Comedian Lewis Black ("The Daily Show") is 69. Actor Michael Chiklis ("The Fantastic Four," ''The Shield") is 54. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 46. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 46. Actress Cameron Diaz is 45. TV personality Lisa Ling ("The View") is 44. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 43. Actor Michael Gladis ("Reckless," ''Mad Men") is 40. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 39. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 32. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic at the Disco) is 31. Actress Johanna Braddy ("Quantico") is 30.

Aug. 31: Actor Warren Berlinger ("Operation Petticoat," ''The Joey Bishop Show") is 80. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 78. Singer Van Morrison is 72. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 69. Actor Richard Gere is 68. Actor Stephen Henderson ("Fences," ''Manchester by the Sea") is 68. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 60. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go's is 60. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 58. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 54. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 48. Singer Deborah Gibson is 47. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 47. Actor Zack Ward ("A Christmas Story," ''Titus") is 47. Actor Chris Tucker is 45. Actress Sara Ramirez ("Grey's Anatomy") is 42. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 40.

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis ("Route 66") is 89. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 78. Actor Don Stroud is 74. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 73. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 71. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 69. Talk-show host Dr. Phil is 67. Singer Gloria Estefan is 60. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 56. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 53. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 47. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira ("Desperate Housewives") is 46. Actor Maury Sterling ("Homeland") is 46. Actor Scott Speedman ("Felicity") is 42. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 41. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 33.