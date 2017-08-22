Joss Whedon's ex-wife alleges infidelity in scathing essay
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The ex-wife of director Joss Whedon writes in a scathing essay that the filmmaker known for holding up feminist ideals "is not who he pretends to be."
Kai Cole writes in The Wrap that Whedon had numerous affairs during their 16-year marriage. She says Whedon used his marriage as a shield, "so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist."
Cole says she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after Whedon confessed the infidelities.
A representative for Whedon tells The Wrap that Cole's "account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations," but adds that Whedon isn't commenting "out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife."
Whedon is best known for directing "The Avengers" and its 2015 sequel.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'