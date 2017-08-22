Monumental Quebec author, Rejean Ducharme, dead at 76

MONTREAL — Rejean Ducharme, a well-known Quebec author and playwright credited with influencing the province's culture during the Quiet Revolution with his famous debut novel, "The Swallower Swallowed," has died at the age of 76.

The reclusive Ducharme rarely attended public events and had shied away from the media since the 1960s, but his influence on Quebec culture continued through the decades.

He was named Officer of the Order of Quebec in 2000 and in 2016, the Quebec government named the 1966 publication of "The Swallower Swallowed" as a "historical event" due to it being an "emblem of the effervescence of Quebec literature."

The book, published in France, is an interior monologue of a young girl who rejects the world of adults and traditional values.

Its prose is considered to be of exceptional beauty and it won the 1966 Governor General's Award when Ducharme was only 25 years old.