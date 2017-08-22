Prominent theatre director detained in Moscow
MOSCOW — Russia's top investigative body said Tuesday it has detained one of Russia's most prominent
Serebrennikov, known for bold productions that poke fun at Russia's growing social conservatism, is one of Russia's most venerated
Kirill Serebrennikov is suspected of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) of government funds that were earmarked for a production at his
The 47-year-old director was briefly detained and questioned in May but the investigators stopped short of saying they suspect he was involved. The
Serebrennikov has denied any wrongdoing. His supporters have dismissed the investigation as payback from the Kremlin's conservative circles for his pithy satire of Russian officialdom.
Serebrennikov's productions have been sold out for years. While he was known to enjoy support and protection of liberal-leaning government officials, he has often been the target of conservative activists and politicians.
