The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 20, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Soul Mate by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)
2. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller - 9780133226713 - (Pearson Education, Inc.)
4. The Late Show by Michael Connelly - 9780316225977 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown - 9781455572076 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck - 9780544025387 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
7. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin - 9780399180842 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The Mark of the Assassin by Daniel Silva - 9781440627880 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. The Store by James Patterson - 9780316395540 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Camino Island by John Grisham - 9780385543057 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
