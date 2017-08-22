The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 20, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Alien: Covenant
2. Baywatch
3. The Lion King
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
5. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
6. Snatched
7. Fences
8. The Boss Baby
9. John Wick: Chapter 2
10. The Wall
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Beatriz At Dinner
2. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life
3. Colossal
4. Chuck
5. The Dinner
6. Pilgrimage
7. I, Daniel Blake
8. The Lost City of Z
9. 6 Days
10. Napoleon Dynamite
