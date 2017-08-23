Dion says she's 'not afraid to try things' as she continues foray into fashion

MONTREAL — Celine Dion says she's "very, very, very happy" these days and "not afraid to try things."

The Quebec pop superstar attracted hordes of fans to a shoe store in downtown Montreal on Wednesday for the launch of a line of handbags and accessories.

Dion was asked about how some pop culture watchers have dubbed 2017 "the year of Celine Dion" and her recent forays into high fashion.

She made headlines in July after posing nude for a photo that appeared on the Instagram account of Vogue magazine.

The photo showed the 49-year-old Dion sitting on a chair with her arms covering her breasts and her right leg crossed over her left, while a caption discussed the singer's love of custom-made haute couture clothing.

Dion says she emerged from a period of mourning following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in January 2016 with a burst of creativity.

"I'm enjoying myself, I went through a lot and I'm not the only one. But people who went through a lot they probably understand," Dion said.

"I have projects, I have visions, I have focus, I want to create. And I think at this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, it feels I can spread my wings."