Florida man accused of sending child porn to TV anchor

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities say a 20-year-old man sent child pornography to a Florida television news anchor's Twitter account.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells local news outlets that Marchum Browning was arrested Friday and now faces federal child porn charges.

Judd says Browning used a Twitter account to follow a Bay News 9 anchor and then began sending explicit images. When she blocked his account, Judd says Browning created additional accounts and continued sending the images. He even sent images to the station's main Twitter page.

The anchor wasn't identified by authorities, but Judd says she's "scarred for life" by the "horrific" images. Judd says the anchor's husband reached out to his agency "because he knew of our aggressive stance" on child predators.