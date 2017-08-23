How curry became part of a literary formula

As a thriller writer, Naben Ruthnum understands there are formulas to the genre that dictate how his villains should be revealed. But one night while cooking — “curry, not surprisingly,” Ruthnum quips — he started thinking about food writing, and readers’ expectations when it comes to South Asian-authored stories.

“I think there’s less concern about adhering to convention in genre fiction than there is pressure of writers of colour to write a certain narrative,” he observes. Ruthnum’s dinnertime inspiration is the focus of his new book, Curry: Eating, Reading and Race, a slim but thoughtfully dense volume from indie publisher Coach House Books that dissects how the complex dish has come to monolithically represent a large swath of people.

Ruthnum, a Toronto-based, first-generation Mauritian-Canadian, is enjoying a writing life as indefinable as curry. In 2013, he won the prestigious Journey Prize for emerging literary writers for his story about a young Mauritian man’s obsession with the cinema. But the avid thriller reader and critic is also drawn to evil forces. Find You In the Dark — coming next spring under the pseudonym Nathan Ripley — is described by Ruthnum’s publisher Simon & Schuster as a mix between The Talented Mr. Ripley and the righteous serial-killer TV drama Dexter.

But first, Curry, which reads more like a conversation than a hardcore critique, introduces Ruthnum’s philosophical and humourous side. In little more than a hundred pages, he dissects his personal history, mixed with documentation of how curry has evolved from a staple meal — diverse in its geographic, religious and even familial origins — into an internationally beloved dish altered through generations of colonialism. In Ruthnum’s own home, curry is a mix of his parents’ fusion dishes, cookbook recipes (he confesses that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey’s tikka masala is a staple of his own culinary repertoire), and his India-raised girlfriend’s “more-authentic” contributions to the kitchen. He adds a generous side of cultural criticism, traversing from literary giants like Salman Rushdie and V.S. Naipaul to Elizabeth Gilbert’s questionable soul-searching pilgrimage in Eat, Pray, Love.

Ruthnum admits he hadn’t read a ton of diasporic writing when the idea hit him, but had observed that in popular culture there is a strand of South Asian stories that dominates bestseller lists — often involving protective matriarchs reluctant to reveal the secrets behind their family’s favourite recipes, as their struggling offspring try to find personal meaning and self-identity by replicating those comforting dishes. He coins the term “currybooks” to describe those titles that deal with the generational diasporic divide or create a sense of nostalgia for a fictional South Asian experience, even if their readers’ closest connection is a yoga mat or a Madhur Jaffrey cookbook.

At one point, Ruthnum hesitated in using “currybooks,” concerned it seemed “too childish or provocative,” and would alienate readers. “I was afraid it was going to look like I was attacking books from people of colour from the inside,” he says. Ruthnum also wondered whether people of other backgrounds could write alternative versions. “Are there ‘pastabooks’ like there are ‘currybooks?’” he asks.