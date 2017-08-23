How Diana's relationship with the paparazzi mutated over time: Schneller

The Show: Diana and the Paparazzi (Smithsonian Channel Canada)

The Moment: The purse photo

Diana and Charles have separated, but instead of abating, the paparazzi are getting more aggressive. They need a new story.

“They adopted the rather chilling tactic of trying to provoke Diana,” journalist Richard Kay says to camera. “If they could make her cry (we see a photo of this), or make her angry (another photo), it meant sales.”

Royal photographer Kent Garvin recalls another famous photo, of Diana in a taxi: “They opened the door and said: ‘Lift your head up, you bitch, I have children to educate.’” The resulting photo shows Diana with her head on her knees, the picture of despair.

“Do you remember the famous photo where she puts a bag over her face because she thinks ‘They’ll never use that picture?’” asks tabloid editor Eve Pollard. “I’m afraid she was so wrong, because of course that was a fascinating picture. That wasn’t calm, beautiful Diana. That was a victim.”

To mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, this documentary details how her relationship with the paparazzi mutated over time. Early in her marriage, Diana courted the press, dying her hat veils blue to highlight her eyes. When the marriage soured, she used the press’ adoration of her against Charles, re: the infamous shots of her sexy “revenge dress”.