LOCKN' festival to bring positive vibes to Charlottesville
NEW YORK — A music festival planned about 40 minutes from Charlottesville, Virginia, will now serve as an uplifting moment for the city following a racially charged rally that left one dead and others injured.
The LOCKN' Festival kicks off Thursday in Arrington and co-founder Peter Shapiro says the four-day event will bring positive vibes "to a place that needs to lift the energy."
Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, John Fogerty and the Avett Brothers are part of the line-up. Weir says "the times really demand that we embrace each other."
The festival will be livestreamed on Relix.com and is raising funds to support Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
Charlottesville erupted into violence on Aug. 12 when a rally by white nationalists spiraled into violence that left a counter-protester dead.
