LOCKN' festival to bring positive vibes to Charlottesville

NEW YORK — A music festival planned about 40 minutes from Charlottesville, Virginia, will now serve as an uplifting moment for the city following a racially charged rally that left one dead and others injured.

The LOCKN' Festival kicks off Thursday in Arrington and co-founder Peter Shapiro says the four-day event will bring positive vibes "to a place that needs to lift the energy."

Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, John Fogerty and the Avett Brothers are part of the line-up. Weir says "the times really demand that we embrace each other."

The festival will be livestreamed on Relix.com and is raising funds to support Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.