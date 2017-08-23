Prominent Russian theatre director put under house arrest
MOSCOW — A Moscow court put a widely revered
Kirill Serebrennikov, whose productions spanned from drama to opera to movies, has won broad acclaim for biting satire mocking official lies, corruption and a growing hard-line streak in Russian society.
Moscow's Basmanny Court heeded the investigators' request to put Serebrennikov under house arrest for almost two months.
The 47-year-old director was detained Tuesday in St. Petersburg where he was shooting a movie. He was driven to Moscow and put in jail later in the day.
His detention, widely seen as the continuation of official efforts to stifle dissent, has shaken the arts scene and outraged the country's liberal circles.
The Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigative agency, accused Serebrennikov of staging a scheme to embezzle 68 million rubles (about $1.1 million) in government funds allocated for his productions in 2011-2014.
Speaking in court, Serebrennikov rejected the charges, saying that the state funds were used to finance "big and bright" shows that spawned young talents.
The judge rejected Serebrennikov's plea to keep him free and his lawyer's offer to provide bail equaling the sum he was accused of embezzling.
Some of Russia's leading cultural figures backed Serebrennikov.
In a speech to court, Irina Prokhorova, a sister of Mikhail Prokhorov, a billionaire Russian tycoon who owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, hailed Serebrennikov as "the pride of Russia" and pledged to provide any bail the court ordered.
Outside the hearing, several hundred of his supporters rallied outside, shouting Serebrennikov's name and chanting "Freedom!"
___
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.