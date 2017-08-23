Trevor Noah among nominees for Thurber humour prize
NEW YORK — Trevor Noah is upholding a "Daily Show" tradition: He's a nominee for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.
The Comedy Central host's memoir "Born a Crime" was among three finalists prize officials announced Wednesday. The other nominees for the $5,000
Previous winners include Noah's "Daily Show" predecessor Jon Stewart, Calvin Trillin and David Sedaris.
Because all three nominees this year are men, the winner will uphold another tradition: Only once since the award was established in 1997 has a woman received it. Julie Schumacher won in 2015 for "Dear Committee Members."