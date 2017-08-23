Trevor Noah among nominees for Thurber humour prize

The Comedy Central host's memoir "Born a Crime" was among three finalists prize officials announced Wednesday. The other nominees for the $5,000 honour are playwright-screenwriter Ken Pisani's novel "Amp'd" and Aaron Thier's time travelling novel "Mr. Eternity."

Because all three nominees this year are men, the winner will uphold another tradition: Only once since the award was established in 1997 has a woman received it. Julie Schumacher won in 2015 for "Dear Committee Members."