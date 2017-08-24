Girls in the kitchen? Portugal yanks book over stereotypes

LISBON, Portugal — A Portuguese publisher has withdrawn exercise books for children showing girls in the kitchen doing domestic chores while boys assemble a robot, which the government complained reinforced sexual stereotypes.

The publisher, Porto Editora, took the book for children aged between 4 and 6 off shelves after the government complained. The book has different versions for boys, with a mostly blue cover, and girls, with a pink cover.

The government's Commission for Citizenship and Gender Equality says the books employ "gender stereotypes that are at the root of deep inequalities in the social roles of men and women."