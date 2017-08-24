WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended August 20.

FICTION

1. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

2. "The Store" by James Patterson, Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown)

3. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "What Do You Do With a Problem" by Kobi Yamada (Compendium)

5. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

7. "Any Dream Will Do: A Novel" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. "Minecraft: The Island:A Novel" by Max Brooks (Del Rey)

9. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

10. "Exposed" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION

1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

2. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

3. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

8. "Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Of Mess and Moxie" by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green (Penguin)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "I Know a Secret" by Tess Gerritsen (Ballantine)

3. "The Store" by James Patterson, Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown)

4. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)

5. "The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry" by Gabrielle Zevin (Algonquin Books of chapel Hill)

6. "The Soul Mate" by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

7. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. "The Mark of the Assassin" by Daniel Silva (Penguin)

9. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. "Exposed" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Glass Castle: A Memoir" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

2. "After Long Silence" by Helen Fremont (Random House)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

4. "Cronkite" by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins)

5. "Gulag" by Anne Applebaum (Knopf Doubleday)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "Legend" by Eric Blehm (Crown/Archetype)

8. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

9. "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green (Penguin)

10. "The Mediterranean Diet" (Rockridge Press)