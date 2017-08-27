Box-office eclipse: Hollywood has worst weekend in 16 years

NEW YORK — Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in the most dismal box-office result in 16 years.

An already slow August came to a screeching halt at the multiplex, where no major new releases were unveiled.

That left the Samuel Jackson-Ryan Reynolds action-comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard" to top all films for the second week with an estimated $10.1 million in ticket sales.

The horror film holdover "Annabelle: Creation" followed in second with $7.4 million in its third weekend. The "Conjuring" spinoff" has now grossed $77.9 million in total.

The Weinstein Co. animated release "Leap!" was one of the few new films to hit theatres .

It earned a scant $5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.