Acadian singer-songwriter Denis Richard dead at 55

MONCTON, N.B. — Celebrated Acadian singer-songwriter Denis Richard died of cancer on Monday. He was 55.

Richard's debut album "C'est mieux comme" was released in 1996, featuring Acadian songs like "Petit-Rocher."

He also wrote songs for theatre and film, as well as for other fellow musical artists including Zachary Richard, Jean-Francois Breau, Roch Voisine and Annie Blanchard.

Last August, Richard played eight shows in Quebec with singer-songwriter Jacques Michael.

Richard served as the co-chairman for the Tree of Hope campaign in support of cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and research efforts in New Brunswick.

"Living with cancer changes your perspective, your way of looking at life," Richard said in a statement after being named to the role last September.