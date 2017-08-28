French actress, filmmaker Mireille Darc dies at 79

PARIS — French actress Mireille Darc, who performed with some of France's leading directors and had a long relationship with actor Alain Delon, has died at 79.

French radio Europe-1 and RTL quoted her husband Pascal Deprez as saying she had been in a coma and died Monday. No other details were released.

Darc, with a distinctive blond bob, was long seen as a sex symbol and was a fixture on French screens in the 1960s and 1970s. She performed in some 50 films, including Jean-Luc Godard's "Weekend" and Yves Robert's "The Tall Blond with One Black Shoe." She turned to television series in the 1990s and directed documentaries.