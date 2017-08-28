Israel's embattled PM shows lighter side with Conan O'Brien
JERUSALEM — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing calls to resign amid a raft of corruption investigations, but the only prodding he got from Conan O'Brien concerned his choice of dog treats.
The two traded barbs over a meal at the prime minister's residence as they tossed cucumbers to his dog, Kaya. Netanyahu quipped that the fluffy white dog is "paler than you," while the fair-skinned O'Brien offered that "if you try to give an American dog a cucumber, he would punch you."
The American comedian is in Israel to film an episode of his TBS show.
It was not clear from the brief video clip posted online Monday if the two discussed the corruption investigations or the weekly protests calling for Netanyahu to step down. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.
