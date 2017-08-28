Israel's embattled PM shows lighter side with Conan O'Brien

JERUSALEM — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing calls to resign amid a raft of corruption investigations, but the only prodding he got from Conan O'Brien concerned his choice of dog treats.

The two traded barbs over a meal at the prime minister's residence as they tossed cucumbers to his dog, Kaya. Netanyahu quipped that the fluffy white dog is "paler than you," while the fair-skinned O'Brien offered that "if you try to give an American dog a cucumber, he would punch you."

The American comedian is in Israel to film an episode of his TBS show.