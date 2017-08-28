Winners of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Video of the year: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar
Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran
Collaboration: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Zayn & Taylor Swift
Pop: "Down," Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
Hip hop: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar
Dance: "Stay," Alessia Cara & Zedd
Rock: "Heavydirtysoul," Twenty One Pilots
Fight against the system: "Black SpiderMan," Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," The Hamilton Mixtape; "Light," Big Sean; "Scars to Your Beautiful," Alessia Cara; "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL," Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; "Surefire," John Legend.
Song of summer: "XO Tour Llif3," Lil Uzi Vert
New artist: Khalid
Art direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Choreography: "Fade," Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)
Cinematography: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Editing: "Wyclef Jean," Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Visual effects: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)