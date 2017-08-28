Winners of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Fight against the system: "Black SpiderMan," Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," The Hamilton Mixtape; "Light," Big Sean; "Scars to Your Beautiful," Alessia Cara; "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL," Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; "Surefire," John Legend.