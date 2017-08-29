Group protests Ai Weiwei art installation in New York City
NEW YORK — Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei (eye way-way) is getting some local opposition to his planned public art project in New York City.
The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2wmgpVm ) reports the Washington Square Association is protesting Ai's proposed installation in the park's archway.
The association's president says the "installation sets a dangerous precedent that one of New York City's most recognized monuments and pieces of art can be decorated and co-opted for four months at a time."
Community members say it will disrupt the annual holiday tree lighting.
Ai's city-wide art installation opening in October is entitled "Good Fences Make Good
The Fund plans to meet with the community board Sept. 6 to respond to questions.
