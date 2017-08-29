Novel removed from independent stores' bestseller list

NEW YORK — A fantasy novel removed from a New York Times bestseller list because of suspicious sales has been pulled from a chart compiled by the American Booksellers Association.

The association announced Tuesday that Lani Sarem's "Handbook for Mortals" will no longer appear on its young adult list for the week ending Aug. 27. Spokesman Dan Cullen cited "an unusual pattern of purchases."

The association represents thousands of independent sellers.

Last week, young adult author Phil Stamper and others were alarmed to see a little known book topping the Times' young adult list that was scheduled to run Sept. 3.