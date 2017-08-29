The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 27, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton - 9781101614358 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter - 9780062430267 - (William Morrow)

4. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown - 9781455572076 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller - 9780133226713 - (Pearson Education, Inc.)

6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck - 9780544025387 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. The Late Show by Michael Connelly - 9780316225977 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Nazi Officer's Wife by Edith H. Beer & Susan Dworkin - 9780062190048 - (William Morrow)

9. Drunk Dial by Penelope Ward - 9781942215677 - (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

10. The Americans by Gerald A. Danzer, J. Jorge Klor De Alva, Larry S. Krieger, Louis E. Wilson & Nancy Woloch - 9780544025486 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.