Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into Feb.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Boss plans to stick around on Broadway — before he even gets started on Broadway.
Bruce Springsteen said Tuesday on his
His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. It originally was to close Nov. 26, but now that has been pushed to Feb. 3.
Springsteen says he will be performing songs from his career, interspersed with readings from his
___
Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway
___
Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits