Finn Wolfhard: The science fiction world's new 'It' boy

At the age of 14, Canadian Finn Wolfhard finds himself in a peculiar but not unwelcome place: He is the science fiction world’s "It" boy.

In September, he stars in Stephen King’s horror fantasy It. In October, it is the premiere of season 2 of Netflix’s breakout hit Stranger Things, the homage to ’80s science fiction that scored a stunning 18 Emmy Award nominations.

It’s been a dizzying ride for the young Vancouver actor. This week, along with 14-year-old co-star Gaten Matarazzo he is in Toronto at Fan Expo Canada, the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in the country, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, strangers will line up to have their photographs taken with Wolfhard for $60 a pop. A Stranger Things panel is slated for Saturday.

Filming has now wrapped on the upcoming Stranger Things season. On the show he plays Mike Wheeler who, along with his buddies, tackles a supernatural power in a small Indiana town as the production continues its unvarnished homage to the works of Stephen King, John Carpenter and Steven Spielberg.

If you had a dollar every time one of your friends asked you to tell them what happens in season 2 of Stranger Things, would you be a billionaire by now?

I think I’d actually have zero dollars. They haven’t asked me at all. My friends haven’t treated me any differently since the show.

I imagine your life has definitely changed though. How do you deal with the fame part?

It’s definitely crazy. I don’t think my personality has changed a lot though. It’s weird and cool how people can go to great lengths to see you. It’s like somebody giving a concert and them driving two hours just to meet you. I definitely didn’t think the show would take off the way it did. I thought it would maybe gain, at best, a cult following over the years. But it took off immediately which really surprised everybody.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the show, say at the beginning of season 2 your character, Mike, may be suffering a bit from post-traumatic stress. What can you tell us?

I love how my character is going in season 2. I think we’re at the stage where he’s not trying to be the hero anymore. He’s trying to blend in, and I think at least at the beginning in a way we’re more invisible than the last season.

I understand that you auditioned for Stranger Things while sick in bed. And that your first acting job was though Craiglist. You’re giving every kid out there hope.

It’s true. I auditioned for the role with my dad filming on an iPhone. I was in bed at the time and we were using test dialogue that didn’t make it in the show, but I guess they liked it.

When I first started acting it was because there was a job opening on Craigslist. It said they were looking for a nine-year-old boy for a music video for a Vancouver band and I thought it was really cool. After that I really wanted to do that all the time.

Winona Ryder, who is an '80s and '90s icon, also stars on the show. Did you know who she was at the time, and what was her advice to you?

She’s so cool. I knew her work before, I saw Lucas and Beetlejuice so I knew who she was. She was really cool. One of the best actresses I’ve ever seen, and just watching her work was really inspiring.

Stephen King’s It, in many ways has a very familiar feel to Stranger Things. You have the bubble of a small town combined with kids fighting demonic forces. What was the experience filming that like?

I shot it directly after Stranger Things. It was similar but different. It was a bigger crew, you had to answer to more people. It was kind of like going to college, and a bigger budget kind of thing. But it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life.

You seem to have a pretty full plate including a passion for music. You co-directed (with former Vine star Josh Ovalle) a music video for your friends Spendtime Palace. Is that the direction you see yourself going?

It helped being on the Stranger Things set and learning. I don’t know if music video directing is going to be my thing but it was a lot of fun and I definitely learned a lot.

Twitter blew up when you had a romantic kissing scene with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Did you think you would get that reaction?