A look at some Canadian titles at the Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO — At total of 28 Canadian features are in the lineup for this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Here are some of the films getting buzz:

— Sean Menard's documentary "The Carter Effect," about the impact NBA all-star Vince Carter made on Toronto while playing for the Raptors. Executive producers include Toronto rapper Drake, who also appears in it.

— The drama "A Worthy Companion" by Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez, starring Evan Rachel Wood as a 30-year-old who develops an intense relationship with a teen, played by Canadian actress Julia Sarah Stone.

— "Don't Talk to Irene" by Pat Mills, a comedy starring Geena Davis and Scott Thompson. Michelle McLeod plays the lead role of a teen whose dream of cheerleading is realized in an unlikely way — through a group of senior citizens.

— "Eye on Juliet" by Oscar-nominated Kim Nguyen, starring Joe Cole as a Detroit-based surveillance company employee who operates robotic spiders that monitor a pipeline in Northern Africa. A young woman there catches his eye.

— The comedy "Public Schooled" by Kyle Rideout, starring Daniel Doheny as a formerly home-schooled teen who enrols in public education to chase a girl. Judy Greer plays his mother, while the cast also includes Grace Park and Russell Peters.

— "Mary Goes Round" by Molly McGlynn stars Aya Cash as a substance abuse counsellor who's battling her own addictions and family drama, involving her gravely ill, estranged father and teenaged half-sister that she's never met.

— In Ingrid Veninger's "Porcupine Lake," Charlotte Salisbury and Lucinda Armstrong Hall play preteens who form a deep bond over a summer in Ontario cottage country.

— With the documentary "There is a House Here," Alan Zweig examines the lives of Inuit in the Far North.