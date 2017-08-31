Amy Jo Johnson morphs from Pink Ranger to movie director

Amy Jo Johnson first made her mark as the Pink Ranger in the iconic 1990s superhero series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Now she has written, directed and acted in her first full-length feature film, the indie comedy The Space Between.

It tells the story of Mitch, a man facing middle age who discovers his wife Jackie took their fertility troubles into her own hands – and their new baby isn’t his. He sets out to find the real father, with Jackie and her best friend Amelia (played by Johnson) on his heels.

Metro spoke with Johnson about living with the Pink Ranger legacy and The Space Between, which comes out Friday on iTunes, Google Play and other online platforms.

Where did the idea for this story come from?

The idea was based on the first short film I did. It’s a moment in that movie that I decided to expand. All the stuff I write is loosely based on people I know and situations they’ve gone through.

This movie, and the one you currently have in development, both touch on issues of fertility and aging. Is that something you’re interested in exploring?

I had my daughter at 38, and there was a bit of a panic around 35. I was like “What have I been doing?” Looking back, I didn’t have to panic. My mother had a kid at 19, and I thought I was missing the boat.

This is the first feature film you’ve directed. What was surprising — or difficult — about the process?

It’s a huge learning curve. I loved every aspect of it, but it was all very new and very hard. Actually shooting and directing came second nature. That came from 20 years on set as an actress. The writing process is always painful and hard, to get to the draft you want to shoot.

The Pink Ranger, Kimberly, was a formative first love for a lot of millennials. What’s it like to be that person to people?

People come up to me all that time and say, “You were my first crush!” or “You were my boyfriend’s first crush!” If you really think about what that means, it could be a little weird. But I’m flattered at the same time. It’s like the friends I grew up with — to me, they look exactly like they did in high school. I see past their wrinkles; I see who they are. I look my age, but people see through that. When they see me, it’s like looking at your old friend. That I quite enjoy.

You raised part of the money to make The Space Between online. What was that experience like?

I didn’t actually mind doing the Indiegogo. What’s wonderful about crowdfunding is that you create an audience before the movie is even out. It’s kind of really great, when I need all the support I can get, to have all these people really excited. For the most part it’s because of Power Rangers, but if I can get them on board with what I’m trying to say now (that’s great).

What are you trying to say with this story that’s new?

Fertility panic from the male perspective is something we haven’t really seen. The story is Mitch’s journey to find acceptance in what his wife has done and be a father to this baby he loves dearly. The idea is that family doesn’t have to be what we think of as family. It’s really about acceptance and forgiveness.

You’ve called this film “heartfelt.” How did you avoid sentimental, Hallmark territory?