Drake donates US$200,000 to Houston flood relief, urges fans to contribute

Superstar rapper Drake says he's pledged US$200,000 to Houston flood relief efforts and is encouraging fans to donate as well.

The Toronto-born musician has contributed to a crowdfunding campaign started by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, which had surpassed US$10 million by Thursday morning.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Drake addresses "the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas" and says he sends his love and prayers.

He also thanks Canadian businesswoman and former MP Belinda Stronach for making a donation.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that more than 37,000 homes have sustained major damage and nearly 7,000 have been destroyed by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding.

Approximately US$180 million in damage to public property has been reported so far.

— With files from The Associated Press.

