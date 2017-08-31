Justin Bieber passes 100 million followers on Twitter
Justin Bieber's legions of fans on Twitter now number more than 100 million.
The native of Stratford, Ont., is the first Canadian Twitter user to hit the nine digit follower count.
He still trails fellow pop star Katy Perry by about three million followers.
Bieber is also nearing 100 million followers on Instagram, with more than 91 million fans on the photo sharing platform as of Thursday.
On the web: https://twitter.com/justinbieber