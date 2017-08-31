PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 8/27/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

2. "The Store" by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

3. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

6. "Any Dream Will Do" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

8. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "A Stranger in the House" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

10. "Sulfur Springs" by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

11. "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

12. "Exposed" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's)

13. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

15. "Map of the Heart" by Susan Wiggs (Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

6. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

7. "Of Mess and Moxie" by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

8. "How to Lead When You're Not in Charge" by Clay Scroggins (Zondervan)

9. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Present over Perfect" by Shauna Niequist (Zondervan)

11. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

12. "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green (Penguin Press)

13. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

14. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven Gundry (Harper Wave)

15. "Why Buddhism is True" by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (Morrow)

4. "The Award" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Vision)

6. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

7. "The Moores are Missing" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "You Say It First" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

10. "Dead Ringer" by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)

11. "The Duchess Deal" by Tessa Dare (Avon)

12. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

13. "Ominous: The Wyoming Series" by Lisa Jackson, Nancy Bush and Rosalind Noonan (Kensington)

14. "American Assassin" (movie tie-in) by Vince Flynn (Pocket)

15. "Yours and Mine" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

2. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

5. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

7. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

8. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

9. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

10. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

11. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

12. "They Say/I Say" by Graff/Birkenstein (Norton)

13. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

14. "The German Girl" by Armando Lucas Correa (Washington Square)

15. "The Medical Examiner" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Bookshots)