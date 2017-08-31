WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended August 27.

FICTION

1. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "The Store" by James Patterson, Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown)

4. "What Do You Do With a Problem" by Kobi Yamada (Compendium)

5. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. "Any Dream Will Do: A Novel" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. "Minecraft: The Island:A Novel" by Max Brooks (Del Rey)

10. "Descendabts 2" (Disney Group)

NONFICTION

1. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

3. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

8. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

9. "Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

10. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton (Philomel)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

2. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)

3. "Drunk Dial" by Penelope Ward (Penelope Ward)

4. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. "The Duchess Deal" by Tessa Dare (HarperCollins)

6. "You Say It First" by Susan Mallery (Harlequin)

7. "The Silent Shield" by Jeff Wheeler (47North)

8. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Beauty of Us" by Kristen Proby (HarperCollins)

10. "The Kitchen God's Wife" by Amy Tan (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Nazi Officer's Wife" by Edith Hahn Beer (HarperCollins)

2. "The Glass Castle: A Memoir" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

3. "It Looked Different on the Model" by Laurie Notaro (Random House)

4. "Team of Rivals" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Helga's Diary" by Helga Weiss (W.W. Norton& Co.)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

7. "Wallflwoer at the Orgy" by Nora Ephron (Random House)

8. "Scrappy Little Nobody" by Anna Kendrick (Touchstone)

9. "The DASH Diet Health Plan" by John Chatham (Rockridge Press)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)