What's new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in September
A
A
Share via Email
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV in September:
TOP PICKS
The much-anticipated revamp of the "Star Trek" TV series debuts on CraveTV this month. The first two episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins streaming Sept. 25, while new episodes will be added on subsequent Monday nights. With stars including Jason Isaacs, Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh, the series is set a decade before the storylines of the original "Star Trek" series amid a Klingon cold war.
On Netflix, the hit drug drama "Narcos" is back for a third season Sept. 1. This time the focus is on the real-life Cali Cartel (which was led by Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela) in the aftermath of Pablo Escobar's death.
Here's a look at the movies and TV shows expected this month. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Sept. 1
Archer (season 8)
Assassin's Creed
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
Black Sea
Chelsea (season 2, new episodes weekly)
Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light (season 1)
Hidden Figures
The Ice Storm
The Last Shaman
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (season 1)
Little Evil
The Lost Brother
Narcos (season 3)
Resurface
Say Anything...
Silence
Stretch
The Squid & the Whale
Timeless (season 1)
Who the F**K is that Guy
Why Him?
The Wiggles (season 1)
Sept. 5
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Sept. 6
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
A Good American
Sept. 8
#realityhigh
BoJack Horseman (season 4)
The Confession Tapes (season 1)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers (season 1)
Greenhouse Academy (season 1)
Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas
The Space Between Us
Spirit: Riding Free (season 2)
The Walking Dead (season 7)
Sept. 10
Nashville (season 5)
Sept. 11
Son of Zorn (season 1)
Sept. 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
Sept. 14
The Little Rascals
Sept. 15
American Vandal (season 1)
Dragons' Den (season 13)
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Project Mc2 (part 5)
Strong Island
Time: The Kalief Browder Story (season 1)
VeggieTales in the City (season 2)
Sept. 17
Trash
Sept. 19
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sept. 20
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
Scream Queens (season 2)
This Is Us (season 1)
Wentworth (season 5)
Sept. 21
Breakfast at Tiffany's
The Deer Hunter
The Good Place (season 1)
Lethal Weapon (season 1)
Sept. 22
Fuller House (new episodes)
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (season 1)
Monster Trucks
Sept. 23
The Exorcist (season 1)
Sept. 26
Planet Earth II
Terrace House: Aloha State (part 4)
Sept. 27
Hotel Transylvania 2
Lee Daniels' Star (season 2)
The Other Guys
Sept. 28
The Expendables 3
Grey's Anatomy (season 13)
There Will Be Blood
Sept. 29
Big Mouth (season 1)
Club de Cuervos (season 3)
Gerald's Game
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (season 1)
Our Souls at Night
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip (season 1)
Real Rob (season 2)
Sept. 30
The Devil's Candy
Rings
Southpaw
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
CRAVETV
Sept. 1
The Big Bang Theory (season 6)
Blue Bloods (season 7)
Conviction (season 1)
Designated Survivor (season 1)
The Goldbergs (season 4)
The Nineties
Shania Twain: Still The One, Live In Las Vegas
Sept. 3
19-2 (season 4, episode 6)
Twin Peaks (parts 17, 18)
Sept. 8
The 9-11 Tapes
A Season With Navy Football (episode 1)
Arrow (season 5)
DC's Legends Of Tomorrow (season 2)
The Flash (season 3)
Secrets Of Bin Laden's Lair
Sept. 10
19-2 (season 4, episode 7)
Dice (season 2, episode 3)
Episodes (season 5, episode 3)
Ray Donovan (season 5, episode 5)
Sept. 15
A Season With Navy Football (episode 2)
Hip-hop Evolution
Orphan Black (season 5)
Sept. 17
19-2 (season 4, episode 8)
Dice (season 2, episode 4)
Episodes (season 5, episode 4)
Ray Donovan (season 5, episode 6)
Sept. 22
A Season With Navy Football (episode 3)
The Amazing Race Canada (season 5)
Blade Runner
Building Star Trek
Habla Y Vota
Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Trek Nation
Sept. 24
Dice (season 2, episode 5)
Episodes (season 5, episode 5)
Ray Donovan (season 5, episode 7)
Sept. 25
Star Trek: Discovery (episodes 1 and 2)
Sept. 29
A Season With Navy Football (episode 4)
Best Of W5
John Mulaney: New In Town
W5 (season 52, episode 1)
Whitney Cummings: I Love You
Sept. 30
The Disappearance (episode 1)