19 salmonella cases linked to food booth at Edmonton Folk Music Festival

EDMONTON — Public health officials say a number of people became ill after eating at a food booth at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival last month.

Alberta Health Services says in a news release there have been 19 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella that all stem from food bought at the Haweli Restaurant stand on Aug. 10-13.

It says there have been no cases linked to Haweli Restaurant itself — only the food booth at the festival.

The agency says the restaurant and the music festival have been co-operative with the investigation.

It says Haweli Restaurant has been inspected and officials are satisfied that all requirements under the province's public health act are being met.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, vomiting and nausea.

The illness can last for several weeks and the most common complication is dehydration.

Symptoms generally occur within six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria.

People who are infected can be contagious from several days to several weeks.

Eating contaminated foods is the most common cause of infection. Contaminated foods can include raw or undercooked eggs or egg products, meat, poultry, raw fruit and vegetables.