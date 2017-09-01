Pittsburgh mural artist painting over Stephen Foster mural

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh artist isn't waiting for protesters — he's already painting over a building mural depicting American composer Stephen Foster.

A statue of Foster elsewhere in the city has drawn criticism amid Confederate statue controversies in various parts of the country. The Pittsburgh statue shows the 19th century songwriter standing next to a black man plucking a banjo. Critics say it is racist and demeaning. Others say it shows Foster drew inspiration from black spirituals and other music in crafting his minstrel songs.