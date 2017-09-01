September 6th declared Kenny Shields Day by Saskatchewan government

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has declared Sept. 6 to be Kenny Shields Day in the province.

Shields, who died this summer in Winnipeg, rose to fame as lead singer with his band Streetheart in the 1970s and 80s.

They earned six gold albums, a double platinum album, a gold single and multiple awards.

Shields, who was born in Nokomis, Sask., is widely considered to be one of the bestselling recording artists to come from the province.

He died at the age of 69 after undergoing cardiac surgery.