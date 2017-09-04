Atypical's Elsa isn't one of the many bad moms on TV: Schneller

The Show: Atypical, Season 1, Episode 3 (Netflix)

The Moment: The bad mom

Sam (Keir Gilchrist), 18 and on the autism spectrum, wants to buy his own clothes at the mall. That makes overprotective mom Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) anxious.

Elsa buttonholes a clerk, Delores. “I spoke to you earlier,” Elsa says. “My son requires a specific environment — private dressing room, no music, dim lighting.”

“I said I’d see what I could do,” Delores replies. “Turns out I couldn’t do anything.”

They exchange more sentences. Delores remains dismissive. Elsa persists: “Imagine what it’s like for someone on the spectrum, the harsh lighting, people jostling by.” Elsa bats Delores’s shoulder.

Cut to: A security guard escorts Elsa from the store.

I get it, Elsa’s irritating. She’s protected Sam for so long (mostly by herself), she doesn’t know how to stop. Her husband Doug (Michael Rapaport) and daughter Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) give her constant crap for it.

I do mean constant. Doug, episode 1: “You’re always going to be the bad guy.” Casey, episode 3, via post-it: “Remove stick from butt.” Casey, to Doug: “You’re all up in my face. You’re acting like mom.” Doug, to Casey: “I love your mom, but that’s a low blow.”