Back-to-school horoscopes: September is a great time to start over

School is officially back in session today for many as the Sun and Mars both sit in earth-based, service-oriented Virgo.

Everyone is motivated to plunge back into their day-to-day tasks now that summer vacations are over. This is an excellent time to embrace activities that provide us with healthy structure. We can revitalize the little nuances in our daily patterns so we can be more efficient across the board.

Mercury, the ruler of Virgo, begins to move forward once again and this means we can communicate our objectives clearly and with ease. That bodes well for millions of students as they acclimatize to new settings and open themselves up to learning new concepts.

As Jupiter winds up its transit through Libra over the next month, we are pushed to celebrate our friendships and nourish our romantic ties. Use this energy to strengthen existing connections and create some new ones! In the words of Dale Carnegie, “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re eager to hit the ground running! You’ll take pride in getting through tasks and completing difficult projects. Make adjustments to your work habits to better suit your current practice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mars pushes you to get in touch with your unique talents and creative nature now, Taurus. Express yourself through your artistic pursuits plus channel this powerful energy into athletics and sports!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Adjustments at home are for the better, Gemini. You need a supportive household environment to counterbalance the activities and demands of the outer world. What makes you feel nurtured?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The pace of your days is changing and your creature habits are too. Fine-tune the ways in which you communicate with others and also how you talk to yourself!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your confidence is high and others are attracted to you, Leo! Moneymaking endeavours that you thought were over are back on the table. Collaborations with teams are playful and enlightening!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s your time of year to shine, Virgo! You’re eager to work hard to get positive results. Physical exercise and day-to-day routines can be changed for the better.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People from the past will be popping up wanting to reconnect, to the point you even might feel overextended! It’s OK to be choosey about who you spend your time with.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re eager to formulate long-term goals and set them in motion. You see the value working effectively with others in team environments. (It’s not the time to go it alone.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The truth seeker and philosopher side of your nature prospers under the influence of this back-to-school mentality. You’re forever learning and exploring! New adventures are right around the corner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Information gathered from field studies and your everyday surroundings can be just as helpful as information collected in controlled environments. You’re paying attention to details and you’re eager to learn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel rebellious in the presence of authority figures, Aquarius. Is it really worth getting your knickers in a twist? Demonstrate grace and be diplomatic in your relations with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re sticking up for your beliefs and holding true to your long-term objectives! (You’re not about to be pushed around, Pisces.) Friends who are supportive and encouraging deserve your loyalty.

THE MOON AND THE SUN