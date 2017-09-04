Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits No. 53 - and dents TV camera

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton's latest home run did some damage — to a television camera.

Stanton hit his major league-leading 53th homer for the Miami Marlins on Monday night, belting a fly ball to right field that dented the housing of a TV camera set up just over the fence.

The cameraman kept working with the dented unit, and eventually the housing was taken off the camera for some repairs.

The irony of the HR was that, by Stanton's norms, it wasn't anywhere close to a prodigious shot. According to Statcast, Major League Baseball's stat-tracking site, the 357-foot home run was actually Stanton's third-shortest of the season.