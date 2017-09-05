Box Office Top 20: 'Hitman's Bodyguard' wins slow Labor Day
LOS ANGELES — "The Hitman's Bodyguard" once again reigned over a slow weekend at the box office, topping the charts for a third weekend with $10.5 million. With no major releases across the Labor Day holiday weekend, holdovers populated the top five, with the horror pic "Annabelle: Creation" in second with $7.5 million.
Third place went to the crime drama "Wind River," with $6.2 million, while fourth was occupied by the animated "Leap!" with $4.8 million. "Logan Lucky," the heist comedy from Steven Soderbergh, rounded out the top five with $4.4 million.
This weekend closes out what will go on the books as the lowest-earning summer movie-going season since 2006.
1. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Lionsgate, $10,536,010, 3,370 locations, $3,126 average, $57,966,926, 3 Weeks.
2. "Annabelle: Creation," Warner Bros., $7,506,234, 3,358 locations, $2,235 average, $90,866,014, 4 Weeks.
3. "Wind River," The Weinstein Company, $6,237,517, 2,602 locations, $2,397 average, $20,270,857, 5 Weeks.
4. "Leap!," The Weinstein Company, $4,845,793, 2,705 locations, $1,791 average, $12,760,985, 2 Weeks.
5. "Logan Lucky," Bleecker Street, $4,410,185, 2,975 locations, $1,482 average, $22,502,616, 3 Weeks.
6. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $4,373,281, 2,752 locations, $1,589 average, $180,204,578, 7 Weeks.
7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $3,684,189, 2,036 locations, $1,810 average, $325,120,922, 9 Weeks.
8. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $2,501,280, 2,132 locations, $1,173 average, $258,789,675, 10 Weeks.
9. "The Emoji Movie," Sony, $2,464,948, 2,108 locations, $1,169 average, $81,147,957, 6 Weeks.
10. "Girls Trip," Universal, $2,305,780, 1,607 locations, $1,435 average, $112,097,725, 7 Weeks.
11. "Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature," Open Road, $2,115,589, 2,651 locations, $798 average, $26,632,132, 4 Weeks.
12. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $2,038,351, 1,808 locations, $1,109 average, $409,537,039, 14 Weeks.
13. "Cars 3," Disney, $1,773,264, 2,445 locations, $725 average, $151,521,551, 12 Weeks.
14. "Close Encounters Third Kind 40 Anniversary," Sony, $1,767,758, 901 locations, $1,962 average, $2,220,957, 1 Week.
15. "Birth Of The Dragon," OTL Releasing, $1,738,645, 1,633 locations, $1,065 average, $5,876,845, 2 Weeks.
16. "Kidnap," Aviron Pictures, $1,625,745, 1,689 locations, $963 average, $29,769,491, 5 Weeks.
17. "The Dark Tower," Sony, $1,609,457, 1,820 locations, $884 average, $47,825,887, 5 Weeks.
18. "Baby Driver," Sony, $1,477,281, 1,463 locations, $1,010 average, $105,843,272, 10 Weeks.
19. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $1,436,252, 1,270 locations, $1,131 average, $41,308,818, 11 Weeks.
20. "The Glass Castle," Lionsgate, $1,408,614, 1,360 locations, $1,036 average, $15,129,065, 4 Weeks.
