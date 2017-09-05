Disjointed sparks up every tired weed gag in the bong: Schneller

The Show: Disjointed, Season 1, Episode 10 (Netflix)

The Moment: The threat

Ruth (Kathy Bates), a life-long pot advocate, now runs a legal dispensary with her son Travis (Aaron Moten). But DEA agent Schwartz (Richard Kind) is threatening to arrest Travis, who is black, for dispensing to minors.

“Travis is looking at five to 10,” Schwartz says.

“You miserable prick,” Ruth snarls. “How do you live with yourself? Knowing that you’re part of this corrupt, stupid, pathetic, outdated clusterf--k — the war on drugs. Who are you helping?”

He doesn’t respond. “And you threaten my son?” she goes on. “You got a quota on young black men you gotta send to prison?”

“If you’re finished with your speech, please keep in mind that I could have Travis in jail in 45 minutes,” Schwartz counters.

Here’s how you know this series was created by Chuck Lorre, the machine behind Two and a Half Men, Mom and The Big Bang Theory: For nine episodes, he and his writers throw every easy weed gag at the screen — smokers get hungry! Horny! They can’t remember stuff! They laugh at everything! The punchlines are lewd, toilet-related, or both!

Then at the buzzer, Lorre hits us with Meaningful Social Commentary. He follows this formula so rigorously, if it were THC, we’d be stoned just reading this.