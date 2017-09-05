Entertainment

German prosecutors recover stolen art worth $2.5 million

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2013 file photo German painter Georg Baselitz waits during the press preview of the exhibition 'Georg Baselitz. Background Stories' by the Galerie Neue Meister (New Masters Gallery) in Dresden, Germany. Authorities in Germany say they've recovered 15 stolen paintings and drawings by German artist Georg Baselitz worth 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million). Munich prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017, that a 51-year-old man accused of selling the art was arrested last month after returning from a trip abroad. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany say they've recovered 15 stolen paintings and drawings by German artist Georg Baselitz worth around 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million).

Munich prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that a 51-year-old man was arrested last month for selling the art after returning from a trip abroad.

They'd previously detained his 26-year-old son on suspicion of selling stolen goods and a 39-year-old accused of stealing the art while working for a shipping company in Munich.

Their names weren't released in line with privacy laws, but prosecutors say they all worked in the shipping industry.

Police started investigating after a tip from a company that the father and son were trying to sell the art far below face value.

Four works by the contemporary artist are still missing.

