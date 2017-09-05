Odario Wiliams picks up the mic for CBC's new late-night radio program

Odario Williams, the host of the new CBC Radio 2 show After Dark, sees himself as the curator of a soundtrack that will carry Canadians from their evening activities well into the night. The Guyana-born, Winnipeg-raised broadcaster, poet, DJ and frontman of the rap collective Grand Analog spoke to Metro about his newest role and his reasons millennials should still be listening to the radio.

On radio’s role

Asked about how he’s going to appeal to younger Canadians who don’t normally listen to music by reaching for the radio dial (if they even have one), Williams said, “The key word here is discovery. We all, as music lovers, like to discover new music. That’s what makes the show unique: The new and undiscovered is just as important as your favourite. You can’t go on YouTube and just type, ‘Give me a new artist.’” He said his aim is to provide emerging and lesser-known artists with “a home for their weird music.”

On the “Canadian sound”

Williams has said before that his home base, Toronto, is too diverse to have its own signature sound the way Atlanta or London does. “We’re such a vast country,” he said. “There are little mini-movements all over.” But if any Canadian region has claim to a sound, he said, it’s the East Coast, and not just because of its roots music: “Even the hip-hop scene has a sound.”

On night music

After Dark will fill part of the slot that was occupied for 10 years by The Signal, the late-night music mix that CBC retired when longtime host Laurie Brown left to pursue podcasting. The first two hours of After Dark will be a mix of alternative pop, R&B and eclectic sounds, Williams said, but the last two will stay in what he calls “Signal territories” — a mellow playlist that will be put together with help from many of the same people who worked on the old show. “I just want it to be a cool soundtrack for people’s sunset,” Williams said. “There’s something about this time of night that‘s intriguing. (The music is) for the 8 p.m. things you’re doing, all the way up to the midnight things — that could be anything!”

END OF SUMMER PLAYLIST

We asked Williams for a playlist to capture the mood of that bittersweet transition from the waning days of summer to the beginning of September, with all the attendant mayhem and opportunity for fresh starts. Here are his picks for songs to carry you through the first week of school: