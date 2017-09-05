Robin Sloan serves up culinary delight in 'Sourdough'
A
A
Share via Email
"Sourdough" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux), by Robin Sloan
Since
Lois Clary works endless hours as a software engineer. Day after day, it's the same routine: work, skip lunch, work some more, lament over the lack of a social life and order the absolute best spicy soup and sandwich from Clement Street for dinner. Go to bed. Wake up. Repeat.
When the owners of Clement Street are forced to leave the country due to visa issues, Lois is baffled to learn that they have gifted her, their
The good news is that all the starter needs is a little flour and water, as well as a sound system to play the starter's
Lois tends to the starter like a beloved child. She even builds an outdoor oven and sells loaves to the chef at her workplace, who gives her the green light to share her baking skills with everyone who shops at the local farmer's market. Suddenly Lois must decide between her stable, yet dull, job as a software engineer or a new adventure as a naturally gifted bread maker with an incredibly rare and special sourdough starter.
"Sourdough" is the story we all secretly dream about. Could we leave our mundane lives and take a leap of faith in the direction of our newfound passion? Sloan takes readers on a thought-provoking journey to answer that question and asks them to consider the irony that it takes a living concoction of yeast and microbes to force Lois to consider living her best life.
___
Online:
https://www.robinsloan.com/