The Latest: French court orders fines in Kate photos case

NANTERRE, France — The Latest on the French court case over media publication of topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A French court has given maximum fines but awarded limited damages in the case of topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge that outraged the British royal family.

The court in a Paris suburb ruled Tuesday that three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of Kate Middleton by taking and publishing the photos.

Two executives of a French gossip magazine and two photographers working with a photo agency were collectively ordered to pay 50,000 euros ($59,500) in damages to Kate and the same amount to her husband, Prince William.

The amount is well below the 1.5 million euros in damages that were reportedly sought by the royal couple.

The couple, who didn't attend the verdict hearing, had filed a complaint after the photos were published in gossip magazine Closer and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.

___

11 a.m.

A French court is due to rule on whether three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Cambridge by taking and publishing topless photos of her that outraged the British royal family.

A prosecutor at a Paris suburb court has asked for high fines, and lawyers for Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are seeking heavy damages.

The couple, who aren't expected to attend the verdict hearing on Tuesday, had filed a complaint after the photos were published in a French gossip magazine and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.