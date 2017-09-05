WayHome music festival hits 'PAUSE' on 2018

“This isn’t goodbye, just see you later.”

So says a tweet from the WayHome Music Festival announcing they are hitting “pause” on next year’s festival.

“A sense of calm comes from a PAUSE,” the festival’s website says. “A PAUSE is equal parts necessary and important.”

Reaction on Twitter was mixed, with people expressing sadness, although many were not surprised because they had not been impressed with this year's lineup.

The line-up featured Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons, and Tegan and Sara among others.

The festival, which takes place north of Toronto, grabbed headlines with its offer to redeem ticket holders from the doomed Fyre Festival as well as the cancelled Pemberton Music Festival.

But they still struggled to drive the same kind of interest that had greeted both the 2015 and 2016 festivals.

